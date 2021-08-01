Second high-capacity oxygen generation plant set up at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College

Vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor Tariq Mansoor inaugurated second high-capacity oxygen generation plant, capable of producing 1000 litres of oxygen per minute, on Saturday. Set up with the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES), this plant will cater to over 200 patients at a time.

First oxygen plant was set up at JNMC in June this year.

“This is second high-capacity oxygen generation plant to be inaugurated at Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) of Aligarh Muslim University. It will supply oxygen to the respiratory ICU, paediatric ward and ICU, medicine ward, pulmonology ward, coronary care unit and CCU,” said Prof Mansoor.

“The first such oxygen plant inaugurated in June was imported from Germany after a generous largesse from AMU chancellor, Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and the university alumni. One more high-capacity oxygen generation plant under the PM CARES Fund has been dispatched and is expected to be received at JNMC within three days. It will be inaugurated in a week’s time,” said prof Mansoor.

Dr Obaid A Siddiqui (nodal officer, oxygen gas plant) said that the plant would reduce our dependency on liquid oxygen and will help us in becoming self-sufficient in terms of generating oxygen.

“With both these oxygen plants, JNMC now has a capacity of producing around 2000 litres of oxygen per minute at a time. The third such plant will further raise the in-house oxygen production,” he added.

Prof Rakesh Bhargava (dean, faculty of medicine), prof Shahid Ali Siddiqui (principal, JNMC); prof Haris Manzoor medical superintendent, prof MM Sufyan (principal, ZH College of engineering and technology and chairman, alumni affairs committee), prof Mohd Rihan (MIC, electricity department) and all JNMC deputy medical superintendents attended the inauguration ceremony.