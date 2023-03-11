Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Second Prayagraj-Dehradun flight from March 27

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 11, 2023 01:04 AM IST

In a boost to air connectivity of Sangam city, the people of Prayagraj are all set to get an additional direct flight to Dehradun, considered to be the gateway to hill destinations.

The Prayagraj airport (HT File Photo)

In addition to the present direct IndiGo flight to Dehradun, Alliance Air is also set to start services to the city from March 27 onwards. This flight will be three days a week, officials said.

The flight from Prayagraj to Dehradun will function every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. It will take off at 1.15 pm and reach Dehradun at 2.50 pm. Similarly, during its return journey, it will leave Dehradun at 3.20 pm and reach Prayagraj at 4.55 pm. After coming from Dehradun, the same aircraft will fly to Delhi at 5.25 pm, Prayagraj airport officials shared.

