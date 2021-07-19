Section 144 imposed ahead of festive season in Varanasi

: District administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 in Varanasi district for maintaining peace and security in view of upcoming festive season, month of Sravan and various competitive examinations during the next one month. The Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of five or more persons at a place, holding of public meetings and carrying of firearms, will remain effective till September 7.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma in a statement issued on Saturday said that restrictions under the Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, had been imposed from July 17, in view of the festivals, including Sravan Mela, Eid-ul-Juha (Bakrid), Independence Day and Rakshabandhan which would be celebrated in this period. Besides, various competitive examinations scheduled in the same period.

The statement said that no person would carry any type of firearm, spear, sword, sticks and knife, or any such weapon which mightbe used for attack at any public place. “Public display of weapons is also prohibited. However, this restriction will not apply to people belonging to Sikh and Gorkha communities who are entitled to have only ‘khukri’ as weapon according to their custom,” the DM stated.

“Officers/employees posted on government duty are allowed to keep arms on duty, but this will be permissible only for the period of official duty/duty,” the DM said.

He said that no person would issue any statement that generated communal hatred. No dharna or procession would be allowed to organise without permission. “Before organising the procession/dharna, it will be necessary to obtain permission from the undersigned or the magistrate concerned as per the norms. Any person/group of persons will not consume narcotics in public,” he said.

The statement further added that no person/organisation would indulge in any anti-social act or activity in any manner, nor would he/it give shelter to any person involved in anti-social activity at his/its home.

The Section 144 restriction would not be applicable in religious events, marriage processions, temple, mosque, gurudwara and church. Also, it would not be effective on the funeral procession, it added.