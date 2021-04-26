Section 144 in Panchkula: Assembly of more than four banned

Imposing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure in the district, the deputy commissioner of police has banned the assembly of more than four people with immediate effect.

The order exempts officials from the health, police and emergency services, and those with prior permission. “There is a likelihood of danger to human life, health and safety, disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in Panchkula due to the imminent spread of Covid-19 epidemic to social transmission stage,” DCP Mohit Handa said in the order.

Violators will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, which entails six months in jail.

Indoor gatherings capped at 30

Deputy commissioner Mukul Kumar issued additional restrictions, limiting the number of people in indoor gatherings to 30 and that in outdoors space to 50.

For funerals and cremations, not more than 20 people are allowed.

Besides, in line with the state government’s orders, all IT/ITES units and corporate offices in the district will operate through work from home till 9am on May 3.

Shops will continue to close at 6pm.

“Any person found guilty of violation of this order should be prosecuted and punished under Sections 51 to 60 of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of IPC and other legal provisions as applicable shall be taken,” the DC’s order stated.

