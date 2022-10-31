Security forces arrest active LeT terrorist from south Kashmir’s Shopian

Security forces on Sunday arrested an active Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist from Mohandpora village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the J&K Police.

A defence spokesperson said in a statement that a mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) was established in the area based on an input about the presence of an unidentified terrorist in the locality.

“The MVCP intercepted a vehicle and the occupant was apprehended when he tried to flee. He has been identified by the police as Adil Ahmad Dar, a resident of Trenz, belonging to LeT,” the spokesperson said, adding that a Chinese-made pistol and other warlike stores were recovered from his possession. “Dar has been handed over to the Imam Sahib police station for further investigations.”

J&K director general of police Dilbag Singh on Sunday told reporters that 40 foreign militants have been eliminated in different operations across the Union Territory this year and local recruitment into terrorist organisations has reached ‘near zero’ percent. Militant organisations are facing leadership crisis in Kashmir, he added.

On October 27, the J&K Police arrested another LeT terrorist following a search operation near Sheeri police station of Baramulla district.