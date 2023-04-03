Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 Maoists killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s Chatra: Police

ByVishal Kant
Apr 03, 2023 03:42 PM IST

The Jharkhand police said that one of the five Maoists killed in the encounter had carried ₹25 lakh reward on his head

At least five alleged members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including one carrying 25 lakh reward on his head, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday, officials said.

The Jharkhand police said the encounter is ensuing inside the forest area on the Chatra-Palamu border. (Representative Image)

The encounter took place along the Chatra-Palamu border, around 160 km from state capital Ranchi.

“Top five Naxals have been killed during an operation. The search is still underway,” said Sanjay Latkar, additional director general (ADG) (operations), Jharkhand police.

Chatra superintendent of police (SP), Rakesh Ranjan said that a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also seized from the spot.

Gautam Paswan, who carried 25 lakh reward on his head, was a member of the outfit’s Special Area Committee (SAC), an official said.

