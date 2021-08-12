Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Security forces recover huge cache of arms in Kashmir’s Tangdhar
others

Security forces recover huge cache of arms in Kashmir’s Tangdhar

Police said they recovered the cache of arms and ammunition, which included 15 hand grenades, during a joint operation with the army
By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 03:45 PM IST
Representational image. (ANI)

Security forces on Thursday claimed to have recovered huge cache of arms in north Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector, and prevented the smuggling of weapons.

Police said they recovered the cache of arms and ammunition, which included 15 hand grenades, during a joint operation with the army.

A police spokesman said that operation was launched after they received a specific input at Hajitra,Tadd village, along the Line of Control.

“The operation led to the recovery of 15 grenades, three detonators, five pistols with ammunition and one packet of heroin marked 999. The operation prevented smuggling of war-like stores and narcotics,” the spokesman said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Dia Mirza tweets special message on World Elephant Day, posts pic

Two-year-old sprints in soccer pitch during game in US. Then this happens

Mama elephant uses her truck to nudge baby to walk, video makes people say aww

Anand Mahindra took this clip of a dog as a reminder that ‘persistence pays off’
TRENDING TOPICS
Kinnaur landslide
International Youth Day
GISAT-1
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Vikram Sarabhai birth anniversary
August 2021 festivals
Shamita Shetty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP