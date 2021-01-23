Security stepped up, police extra cautious as R-Day nears

New Delhi

Delhi police on Saturday increased security at the interstate borders, where farmers are camped to protest against the three farm laws. Senior police officers claimed that the security was increased in the backdrop of the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day.

A senior police officer, who did not wish to be named, said that until Republic Day, the security at the interstate borders will continue to stay tight in the backdrop of the farmers’ protest. The farmers had in November tried to enter Delhi but had been stopped at the borders in different parts of the city. They have been camping at there ever since, while their representatives and the government hold talks related to the three contentious farm laws.

“Unlike previous years, the security is more this year because of the protests. There are chances that criminal elements may try to disrupt Republic Day preparations by posing as protesting farmers. The idea was to ensure that such groups do not get to mobilise and disrupt the dress rehearsal or the preparations in Delhi. the extra security will stay until the completion of the Republic Day celebrations,” one senior officer, privy to the arrangements, said.

The increased reinforcements is also significant because on Friday night, the farmers had hurriedly held a press conference to allege that the Haryana Police had planted some men among the protesters to fuel violence during the tractor rally on January 26. Also, on Friday afternoon, a farmer who had come to Vigyan Bhawan, got violent and vandalised his own vehicle when police refused to allow him entry since his name was not mentioned in the list of farmer representatives. There was no complaint filed or action taken against anyone in the incident.

In the other part of the city too, police have increased security ahead of January 26. Delhi Police spokesperson, Eish Singhal said, “ A multi-layered security cover is being put in place for Republic Day celebrations, where six thousand security personnel are securing the streets and keeping a vigil on suspicious elements and their activities. Checking of vehicles at all the border points has been intensified. All beat police personnel have been carrying out tenant and servant verification drive. The members of resident as well as market welfare associations, shopkeepers, street vendors, and volunteers of our eyes and ears scheme have also been sensitised. Surveillance is also being kept through CCTV cameras. A full-proof security arrangement will be in place in and around the parade route. “