Security tightened - entry to visitors at Prayagraj airport suspended

People coming to see-off or receive family members and friends at the Prayagraj airport will not be allowed to enter the airport building as issuing of visitor’s pass has been suspended. This follows a nationwide alert in the wake of the recent attack on the Jammu airbase.

“An alert has been issued at all airports across the country and we too have tightened security in and around the Prayagraj airport premises. As part of these efforts, issuing of visitor’s passes has been deferred till further notice,” said regional director (Prayagraj) of Airport Authority of India (AAI), Achal Prakash.

Information regarding the visitor’s pass being suspended has been put up on the airport gate too.

Prior to this decision, people accompanying passengers could enter the airport building with a visitor’s pass, costing ₹50, and accompany them till the waiting hall.

After the advisory, authorities are not allowing anyone, barring passengers, to enter the airport premises. Family members and taxis are permitted to enter the main gate and drop the passengers at the entrance of the airport but beyond that, the entry is only for travellers, officials said.

“The arrangement will stay in place till permission is received from higher authorities,” Prakash said.

After a sluggish year, in terms of air-travellers and number of flights coming to Prayagraj during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, the Prayagraj airport is back to routine business. Currently, this airport is catering to over 1,000 air-passengers daily and there are around 14 or more flights (landing or taking off) each day. On June 4, the airport catered to 1,355 passengers and 18 flights, officials said.