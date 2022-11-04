Home / Cities / Others / Security tightened in Tripura district after recovery of two crude bombs

Security tightened in Tripura district after recovery of two crude bombs

Published on Nov 04, 2022 09:14 AM IST

Police said three persons were injured during the clash that took place between the BJP and Congress at Rautkhola on Wednesday

The bombs, recovered at Bishalgarh’s Rautkhola village were defused timely. (File image | Representative)
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Security was tightened across the Sepahijala district of Tripura following recovery of two crude bombs on Thursday, hours after a clash between ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress activists which left three injured.

The bombs, recovered at Bishalgarh’s Rautkhola village were defused by the bomb squad officials.

“The bombs were found lying on the roadside. These were country-made bombs and we have already defused them. Our investigation is on,” a senior police official said.

Police said three persons were injured during the clash that took place between the BJP and Congress at Rautkhola on Wednesday.

The clash occurred when Congress activists were setting up party flags in the area. While the police tried to control the situation, bricks and stones were hurled at them. Soon after the incident, the local administration imposed restrictions on public movement under Section 144 CrPC, however, it was lifted on Friday morning.

Four persons were arrested for the alleged involvement in the incident.

“We took a suo moto case against 17 persons. We arrested four and forwarded them to the court. They were sent to judicial custody for two weeks,” the police official said.

Reacting to it, leader of opposition and former chief minister Manik Sarkar said the saffron party is losing its ground ahead of 2023 assembly polls and out of fear, they are trying to restrain democratic rights of the opposition and people.

“What do they (BJP) want to mean by these attacks - only ruling party offices can be set up and no opposition party can open their offices? If anyone thinks that these attacks will be confined to CPM, then it will be wrong. We need to protest against this unitedly,” said Sarkar.

BJP, on the other hand, claimed their party workers were not involved in the clash.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said, “It is clear from his (Manik Sarkar) comments that his party and Congress share secret understanding. Our party workers were not involved in the clash rather they were assaulted by the Congress people.”

Story Saved
