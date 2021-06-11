Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Sedition case slapped on Lakshadweep filmmaker for remark about administrator
others

Sedition case slapped on Lakshadweep filmmaker for remark about administrator

Aisha Sultana allegedly calling the Union Territory’s administrator Praful Khoda Patel a “bio-weapon” launched by the Centre
By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 03:23 PM IST
People hold placards during a 12-hour hunger strike against the regulations brought in by the Lakshadweep administration, in Lakshadweep on Monday, June 7. (File photo)

The Lakshadweep police have registered a case of sedition against filmmaker Aisha Sultana for allegedly calling the Union territory’s administrator Praful Khoda Patel a “bio-weapon” launched by the Centre.

Sultana, a Lakshadweep resident, made the comment during a TV discussion amid anger in the region over new rules introduced by Patel, which his opponents say threaten the livelihoods of islanders.

The case against her was lodged in Kavaratti on the complaint of Lakshadweep Bharatiya Janata Party chief C Abdul Khadar Haji on Thursday. In his complaint, Haji cited a debate on a Malayalam news channel quoting Sultana purportedly calling Patel a “bio-weapon”. He said her words were in “bad taste and intended to create hatred and aversion in the minds of people.”

Sultana said she used the word but did not attack the country or the Union government. “I was referring to some of the decisions of Patel which infuriated local people. Despite popular sentiment, he continues to antagonise people. As a local resident I have right to criticise him,” she said on Facebook.

Also Read | Lakshadweep residents on hunger strike to protest ‘partisan’ regulations

The Supreme Court on May 31 expressed concern over the misuse of India’s sedition law and said that it will define the contours of the colonial era penal provision to indicate what does and does not constitute sedition.

Lakshadweep Sahitya Pravarthaka Sangam, a body of writers, has backed Sultana.

For over a month, residents of the archipelago have been protesting against the administrator saying his moves will affect the unique culture and tradition of the island.

The draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation Patel has introduced proposes to develop the islands as a major tourist destination. Residents allege it will destroy the islands’ character and identity since 97% of the islands are covered by pristine forests and 95% of its Muslim population belongs to the Scheduled Tribe category.

Many parliamentarians, former bureaucrats and artists have described the draft regulations as arbitrary and aimed against the community of the islands.

The Kerala assembly passed a unanimous resolution seeking the recall of the administrator. As many as 93 retired bureaucrats sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticising the “partisan attitude” of the new administrator and urged him to protect the unique culture and tradition of the islands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Vikas Khanna shares what his dog did when his sister was babysitting the pooch

Daughter texts dad about her new job, his reply leaves people in splits

Piyush Goyal tweets clip of all-women team examining freight trains. Watch

Israeli archaeologists find unbroken chicken egg that is almost 1,000 years old
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP