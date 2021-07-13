Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Seemanchal Muslim MLAs support Nitish's views on population control policy
others

Seemanchal Muslim MLAs support Nitish’s views on population control policy

Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s emphasis on educating girl children to curb population growth instead of legislation has evoked applause from non-NDA leaders in Seemanchal
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 09:52 PM IST
HT Image

Chief minister Nitish Kumar’s emphasis on educating girl children to curb population growth instead of legislation has evoked applause from non-NDA leaders in Seemanchal.

Muslim MLAs of Seemanchal, who sharply reacted over the new population policy of Uttar Pradesh, have extended their support to the Bihar chief minister.

Araria Congress MLA Avidur Rahman while appreciating Nitish Kumar’s stand over the issue said “We too want to tackle the problem through education and not through legislation.” However, he admitted that the rising population is a problem for the country.

Bihar president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Akhatarul Iman said, “There should be a nationwide debate on whether the rising population is a boon or bane for India to feel the pulse of the common people in the country.”

