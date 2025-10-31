Selection Centre East in Prayagraj to celebrate Raising Day on November 1

: Selection Centre East (SCE) in Prayagraj, the oldest and largest Selection Centre in the country, will mark its Raising Day on Saturday. Selection Centre East (SCE) in Prayagraj (File Photo)

Situated in Prayagraj, SCE has a storied history dating back to 1976, when the 11 Service Selection Board (SSB)—the oldest SSB of the Armed Forces—was relocated to Allahabad.

Over the years, the centre has expanded to include five boards—11, 14, 18, 19, and 34 SSBs—making it the largest Selection Centre in the country, said Wing Commander Debartho Dhar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj region on Friday.

As it enters its 50th year, SCE continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the military leadership of the nation, bearing the critical responsibility of selecting the finest officer candidates for the Indian Armed Forces. In recognition of its significance, the Centre was accorded the status of Category ‘A’ Establishment in May 1998, he added.

SCE has contributed to the selection of more than 50% of the Indian Army’s officer leadership and is also instrumental in training the largest number of potential assessors for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Coast Guard and friendly foreign countries.

With advanced training facilities and innovative assessment procedures, the Centre has emerged as a Centre of Excellence, operating under the guiding principles of “Enabling Candidates, Evolving Procedures, and Empowering Assessors.”

The centre’s contribution to national defence is unmatched. With dedicated training and administrative infrastructure for each of its five SSBs, SCE follows a ‘Candidate First’ approach, ensuring a transparent and efficient five-day selection process, shared PRO (Defence).

As the country’s largest Selection Centre, it assesses around 28,000 candidates annually and recommends over 1,500 for officer training, accounting for 50% of the nation’s total officer selection, he added.