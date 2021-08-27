Sena lawmaker facing ED probe says he has been made a scapegoat

Shiv Sena lawmaker Pratap Sarnaik, who is facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe in an alleged money laundering case, on Friday claimed he has been made a scapegoat because of the tussle between Maharashtra and the Central governments.

He said he and his family have cooperated with the ED. “Moreover, none of the ED officials has harassed me in any way till now. However, the entire inquiry took a toll on my family which has also caused me a lot of pain, as they are innocent. The inquiry was merely set up on someone’s directives making me a scapegoat... I have gone to courts regarding the complaints filed against me, so the matter is now sub judice and I would not like to make any further comments,” he told journalists.

Sarnaik was in the news in June when he wrote to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and requested him to patch up with the Bharatiya Janata Party to save ruling Sena leaders from being harassed by central agencies.

He said the issue he raised in the letter is now over. “When I wrote the letter... the situation was different... The situation today is different, and the issue has ended.”