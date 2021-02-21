Sena, NCP, Congress to fight municipal elections jointly

PUNE All the three political parties Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress will contest municipal elections jointly, said Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Raut was in a city on Saturday and visited the Sena office at Deccan.

The municipal elections are likely to be held between December 2021 and January 2022.

While interacting with media Raut said, “All the three parties will contest upcoming municipal elections together. The party which has more strength in every city will get maximum seats. In Pune, NCP is dominant so MVA would contest elections under the leadership of NCP in Pune.”

Raut said, “We have a good relationship with opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis. I will be conducting his interview soon. Though we keep targeting the central government, it’s not a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any individual. We oppose the policies proposed by them.”