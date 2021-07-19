Sena slams BJP on population control bill

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha Member Of Parliament (MP) and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut in his weekly column RokhThok in party mouthpiece Saamana has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over introducing the proposed population control bill in Uttar Pradesh (UP) ahead of the state Assembly elections next year.

Raut said that as votes cannot be sought in the upcoming state Assembly elections on the Ram Mandir issue, as it has been resolved, the proposed law is being seen as an experiment to divide Hindu and Muslim communities. He, however, also opined that such a law is an attempt to control the population of the country and should not be seen against any particular religion.

“The Yogi Adityanath] government of UP is bringing a law to control the population of the state, which has created a political turmoil. As the Ram Mandir issue has been resolved, and it is difficult to seek votes in its name, this law is said to be an experiment to divide the Hindu and Muslim communities in the state,” Raut wrote in his column.

On World Population Day (July 11), UP chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath launched a population policy which aims to incentivise couples who do not have more than two babies. The UP law commission that has formulated a population control bill said the policy would be voluntary and nobody would be forced to follow any rule. However, if any person decides on his or her own to not have more than two babies, they will be eligible for government schemes, while those who do not follow the policy, will face restrictions in government jobs, availing ration and other benefits.

Raut also supported the law and said that it is in the interest of the country to control the population and any such move needs to be appreciated. He then cautioned people against looking at the bill through the prism of religion.

“A law (The Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Act) was passed against Triple Talaq, which was much appreciated by Muslim women in the country as it has freed them from the shackles of slavery. Ending the tradition of Triple Talaq wasn’t against any religion, and any attempt to control the population should also not be seen against any religion,” the Shiv Sena MP, who has been critical of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after both the saffron parties snapped their ties in 2019.

Earlier, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had slammed the UP CM for his “much hyped” two-child policy. The state’s ruling party said that the UP CM is making a lot of noise over the policy, which is not new for Maharashtra as it has been in place in the state for the past 21 years.