...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Senior Assam cop shot during anti-drug operation, airlifted to Guwahati: Police

A 55-year-old senior Assam Police personnel was shot twice by suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday night near the Assam–Manipur border in Cachar district

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:54 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
Advertisement

A 55-year-old senior Assam Police personnel was shot twice by suspected drug peddlers on Tuesday night near the Assam–Manipur border in Cachar district, following which he was airlifted to Guwahati in critical condition on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the Diglang area of Jirighat around 8 pm during an anti-drug operation. (Representative photo)

The incident took place in the Diglang area of Jirighat around 8 pm during an anti-drug operation.

The injured policeman, identified as Havildar Sharif Hossain Kazi, was initially taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

“Kazi sustained two bullet injuries, one in the abdomen and another below it, causing severe trauma. He was first taken to SMCH, but on Wednesday morning he was airlifted to Guwahati for advanced treatment,” Cachar senior superintendent of police Sanjib Saikia said.

The anti-drug operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about the movement of drug peddlers, who are suspected to have come from neighbouring Manipur, Saikia said.

A video of the injured personnel circulated on social media showed him seeking help from locals to contact his seniors. Some locals alleged that Kazi had been sent alone to confront the peddlers and was not in uniform.

 
assam police cachar district guwahati
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Senior Assam cop shot during anti-drug operation, airlifted to Guwahati: Police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Senior Assam cop shot during anti-drug operation, airlifted to Guwahati: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.