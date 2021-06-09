Sero survey begins in Varanasi

A sero survey ordered by the state government in all 75 districts began in Varanasi on Wednesday.

The survey will go on for three days, said officials while adding, “The teams will visit 31 rural and urban areas and collect 24 samples from each area and 36 samples each from 18 slums in urban area.”

These samples will be sent to the microbiology department of Lucknow’s King George Medical University (KGMU) for testing to ascertain how much antibody against Corona has developed in people.

District surveillance officer Dr SS Kanaujia said that on first day, teams collected 408 samples.

A total of 1,392 samples will be collected during the three-day survey in the district.

Out of which, 744 samples will be taken from general population and 648 from slums.

Dr Kanaujia said that a total of 16 teams had been formed in the district for the survey.

Each team consists of a doctor, a lab technician, an ANM and Asha worker.

Chief medical officer Dr VB Singh said the health department teams divided the identified area with general population into four parts and took samples. Samples of six people were taken from each area. These include two women and two men (adults) and two boys and girls in the age group of 5 to 17 years. Similarly, samples of 9 people were taken from slum areas. These include three women and three men and three boys and girls in the age group of five years to 17 years.