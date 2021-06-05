Sero-sampling begins in 40 districts of UP

LUCKNOW: Sero-sampling to assess the development of antibodies in people began in 40 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. In the remaining 35 districts, samples will be collected from June 9.

“The collection of blood samples has begun in 40 districts and in 35 districts the work will be done from June 9. We aim to collect about 62,000 samples from across the 75 districts,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press conference on Saturday.

In Lucknow, 49 teams collected 450 samples from 18 places in the district. Samples were collected from different areas, including Chinhat, Kakori, Malihabad, Nazirabad and Aishbagh.

“Results of the sero-survey will help know the development of antibodies in people . They would also help in preparing for the probable third wave,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

Earlier in September 2020, the state health department had conducted serological survey in 11 districts in the state, including Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Agra..

The result of the then conducted sero-sampling suggested about one in five of 16,000 people tested showed the prevalence of antibodies against the Sars-Cov-2 pathogen that causes the Covid-19 disease.