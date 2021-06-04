Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sero-survey begins in 75 districts of UP

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:51 PM IST
LUCKNOW: Sero-survey began in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday to collect about 62,000 samples from people and test them in the lab.

“We will collect about 62,000 samples for the sero-survey in Uttar Pradesh which will be one of the biggest surveys. The collection of samples will be completed by June 11,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press conference.

In Lucknow, about 500 samples were collected from 22 different localities.

Sampling was done in different caregories, including those who had tested positive in the first wave and those who tested positive in the second wave. Samples from slums will also be collected.

Sero-survey is done to understand development of antibodies among the population.

In Lucknow, samples were collected from Chandernagar in Alambagh, Bijli Pasi Ka Qila, Vidyawati Ward, Harihar Nagar, Khurramnagar, NK Road and Indira Nagar. People with symptoms of Covid were also tested for the same with antigen kits.

In rural pockets, samples were taken from Gosainganj and Kakori. The samples will be tested in the microbiology lab at the KGMU.

“The results of the sero-survey will help in preparing for the probable third wave and also plan the strategy for vaccination coverage in the state,” said Dr Sandeep kapoor, director, Healthcity hospital.

In September 2020 the state health department had conducted serological survey in 11 districts in the state, including Meerut, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Moradabad, Ghaziabad, Baghpat and Agra.

