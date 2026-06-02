Seven arrested for clash, attack on police during wedding in Mathura

: Police have arrested seven people, including the father and brothers of two brides, in connection with a violent clash and attack on police during a wedding procession in Narhauli village of Mathura on May 21.

Police and PAC personnel were deployed in the village as the dispute took on a caste dimension. (For representation only)

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The accused were identified as Gulla alias Bhagwan Dass Singh ,65, Jawahar Singh ,23, Jai Singh ,27, Ankit ,19, Vishnu ,26, Shiv Kant ,18, and Jeetu alias Jitendra ,32, all residents of Narhauli village under Highway police station.

Three cases were registered, including one on the complaint of police, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)related to rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on public servants, causing hurt, criminal intimidation and attempt to murder.

Police said the clash occurred during the marriage of two daughters of Gulla alias Bhagwan Dass Singh. The investigation was later transferred to the Crime Branch of Mathura Police.

According to police, Gulla has 10 criminal cases registered against him since 2004. His sons, Jawahar and Jai Singh, also have criminal records. Vishnu and Jeetu were also found to have previous cases registered against them.

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{{^usCountry}} A 70-year-old woman and several police personnel were injured when police attempted to disperse stone-pelting mobs during the wedding. The violence disrupted traffic on the Mathura-Bharatpur road. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 70-year-old woman and several police personnel were injured when police attempted to disperse stone-pelting mobs during the wedding. The violence disrupted traffic on the Mathura-Bharatpur road. {{/usCountry}}

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Police later brought the situation under control and the wedding ceremonies were completed under police protection. Police and PAC personnel were deployed in the village as the dispute took on a caste dimension.