Seven killed in rainfall-related incidents in Gujarat, state on ‘red alert’

At least seven people have died in rainfall-related incidents in several parts of Gujarat so far as heavy showers pounded the coastal state for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, flooding low-lying areas. A family wades through a flooded road following heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (AP Photo)

While two people were killed after a mud house collapsed in Kalol town of Gandhinagar district, three deaths were reported from Anand district. In Kheda district’s Mahuda village, one person died in a wall collapse incident, while another died in a similar incident in Vadodara district, officials said.

The death toll, however, does not include the eight persons who went missing after a tractor carrying 17 people was swept away while crossing a bridge on Sunday at Dhavana in Halvad taluka of Morbi district.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a ‘red’ alert for heavy rainfall across Gujarat, prompting authorities to order the closure of all schools on Tuesday. Water levels in dams and rivers rose close to the danger mark as 17,827 people were evacuated, and 1,653 were rescued, from flood-hit areas since Monday.

In the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning 10am, Tankara in Morbi district received highest amount of rainfall at 347mm, followed by Morwa (Hadaf) in Panchmahal with 346mm and Kheda in Nadiad district with 327mm rainfall. Vadodara received 316mm rainfall, while many parts of Anand district received more than 300mm of rainfall.

Parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat have also been put on high alert.

As of 6am on August 27, the total average seasonal rainfall in Gujarat stood at 99.66%, according to data by the State Emergency Operation Centre in Gandhinagar. This year, the Kutch zone has experienced the highest rainfall with over 116%, followed by South Gujarat with over 108%, and Saurashtra zone with over 101%. Additionally, East-Central Gujarat received over 98%, while North Gujarat recorded about 80% of the seasonal average rainfall.