Seven lose eye sight after cataract surgery in Muzaffarpur, fate of six others in dark

At least seven people have lost their eye sight and six others are being treated for severe infections allegedly caused after they underwent surgery for cataract at an eye hospital in Muzaffarpur on November 22, district health officials said.

Muzaffarpur civil surgeon Dr Vinay Kumar Sharma said a four-member team formed to probe the matter which came to light after eyes of seven patients had to be removed owing to panophthalmitis (severe eye infection) after they underwent the cataract surgery at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital.

“Eyes of four people were removed at the same hospital (Muzaffarpur Eye hospital) located in Juran Chhapra area of Muzaffarpur and of three others at Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur (SKMCH),” said the civil surgeon.

Six others are undergoing treatment at SKMCH, Sharma said. He refused to share the date of removal of eyes.

Dr Sumit Kumar, assistant professor at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) at Bettiah, described panophthalmitis as a severe inflammation of all coats of the eyeball, including intra-ocular structures. “Such infections are quite grievous and likely to be caused among the patients afflicted with diabetes, HIV and low immunity. However, poor sterilisation of instruments used may well cause panophthalmitis after cataract surgery and the disease has all the potentiality to impair the eye sight,” said Dr Kumar.

The matter came to light on Monday after victims’ family members approached the civil surgeon office, complaining about the doctors’ negligence at Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital.

HT spoke to some of the victims’ kin and learnt of a common thread in the tragedy.

A resident of Muzaffarpur, Kaushaya Devi, in 70’s, suffered excruciating pain along with swelling and frequent water discharge from her left eye (operated) hours after she was discharged after cataract surgery at the Muzaffarpur hospital on November 22. “We took her to Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital and were told the need for immediate removal of the eye as it has gone post redemption and may affect the sight of other eye,” said Chandan Kumar, Kaushaya Devi’s grandson.

Some others whose eyes had to be removed after cataract surgery are Savatri Devi (Muzaffarpur), Harendra Rajak (Vaishali), Meena Devi (Muzaffarpur) and Kaushalya Devi (Muzaffarpur).

Jaitun Khatoon and Jumarati Miyan, residents of separate villages of Muzaffarpur district, complained of extreme pain. “I feel like losing sight completely,” said Jaitun Khatoon.

Dr Subhash P, one of the four members of the probe team, said, “During preliminary investigation, it was found that as many as 65 patients underwent surgery at the hospital on November 22 itself. We have come across 13 cases in which either patients’ eyes have been removed or are undergoing treatment so far.”

The management of Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital admitted all of them were operated there. “In the wake of the complaints from some patients after the operation, they were referred to other hospitals in Patna. In the meantime, we had to remove the eyes of four patients at our hospital itself,” Deepak Kumar, assistant manager, Muzaffarpur Eye Hospital, said.

Muzaffarpur district magistrate Pranav Kumar said a team has been constituted for probe.