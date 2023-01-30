Seven minors held for stealing mobile phones

District police on Saturday evening arrested seven minor boys who used to steal mobile phones at public places in return for fixed amount of money given to them monthly by an inter-state gang from Jharkhand.

SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that these teenagers were being instructed by the mastermind from Jharkhand and that members of the gang were active in Gorakhpur, Deoria, Kushinagar, Siwan, Chapra and other districts.

Officials have recovered 11 mobile phones along with 350 grams of narcotics and ₹7,700 cash from the possession the minor accused who are all residents of Sahab Ghanj and Maharajpur districts of Jharkhand. Here they were living in a room near Mohripur under Gorakhnath police station of the district.

SP city said the members of the gang used to stay in a city for short period.

Officials said senior members of the gang used to keep eye on the teenagers who used to hand over the mobile phones to them soon after stealing it.

