Several booked in Meerut for questioning order banning namaz on road

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut:
Apr 03, 2025 06:20 AM IST

They are being examined to ascertain the identity of the accused. A special team has been tasked with nabbing the accused

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified individuals for waving Palestinian flag and a banner questioning orders prohibiting namaz on road on the day of Eid, authorities said here on Wednesday. The FIR was registered at the Railway Road police station following a complaint given by sub-inspector (SI) Ravindra Kumar Malik.

As per reports, Malik, while returning from his duty after Eid-ul-Fitr namaz was offered at the Shahi Idgah Masjid on Monday, saw a group of men waving a banner.

The SI stated in his complaint that the banner questioned the move to ban namaz on roads, contesting that it is not the only religious activity performed publicly, as festivals such as Holi, Shivratri, Ram Navami and Diwali and Ganesh Chaturthi are also celebrated on the streets.

“Some people raised slogans and waved objectionable banners in order to disturb peace. Some others roamed around with the Palestinian flag,” according to the contents of the FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 189(3) (unlawful assembly), 189(5) (causing disturbance) and 353(2) (statements conducive to public mischief).

Superintendent of police (SP), city, Ayush Vikram Singh, said, “The case is being investigated thoroughly, and mutiple videos related to it have emerged. They are being examined to ascertain the identity of the accused. A special team has been tasked with nabbing the accused”.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Several booked in Meerut for questioning order banning namaz on road
