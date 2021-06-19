Several villages in East Champaran’s Sagauli inundated

Several villages in Sagauli block of East Champaran district were inundated Friday night when a turbulent Sikrahna river overflew an embankment at Lal Parsa village following incessant downpour in its catchment area in Nepal.

“No loss of life was reported from six to seven villages affected,” said Shirshat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate, East Champaran.

Around 400 people were affected by waterlogging in Areraj and Sagauli subdivisions on East Champaran, the DM said.

Water also gushed into Sagauli police station and block office. “We have temporarily shifted the police station to a school,” said Vivek Jaiswal, station house officer (SHO), Sagauli.

In neighbouring Gopalganj district, the threat of flood continued as Gandak river remained in spate on Saturday. “No breach in embankment has been reported, though there were reports of leakage at many places. They were sealed immediately,” said Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary, district magistrate (DM), Gopalganj.

Around 12,000 people have been affected in the district while 1,000 people have been evaluated from low-lying areas, he said.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on Sattarghat bridge over river Gandak, which connects Gopalganj and East Champaran districts, remained suspended. All vehicles are now being diverted to Bangra ghat bridge route, which is located about eight kilometres downstream, to cross the river.

The Gadak river continued to be in spate near Dumariaghat for second day on Saturday. “It is receding,” said the DM.

In West Champaran, several villages remained inundated, though the situation improved following the low discharge of water from Valmikinagar barrage.