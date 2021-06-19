Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Several villages in East Champaran’s Sagauli inundated
others

Several villages in East Champaran’s Sagauli inundated

Several villages in Sagauli block of East Champaran district were inundated Friday night when a turbulent Sikrahna river overflew an embankment at Lal Parsa village following incessant downpour in its catchment area in Nepal
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 10:02 PM IST
HT Image

Several villages in Sagauli block of East Champaran district were inundated Friday night when a turbulent Sikrahna river overflew an embankment at Lal Parsa village following incessant downpour in its catchment area in Nepal.

“No loss of life was reported from six to seven villages affected,” said Shirshat Kapil Ashok, district magistrate, East Champaran.

Around 400 people were affected by waterlogging in Areraj and Sagauli subdivisions on East Champaran, the DM said.

Water also gushed into Sagauli police station and block office. “We have temporarily shifted the police station to a school,” said Vivek Jaiswal, station house officer (SHO), Sagauli.

In neighbouring Gopalganj district, the threat of flood continued as Gandak river remained in spate on Saturday. “No breach in embankment has been reported, though there were reports of leakage at many places. They were sealed immediately,” said Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary, district magistrate (DM), Gopalganj.

Around 12,000 people have been affected in the district while 1,000 people have been evaluated from low-lying areas, he said.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on Sattarghat bridge over river Gandak, which connects Gopalganj and East Champaran districts, remained suspended. All vehicles are now being diverted to Bangra ghat bridge route, which is located about eight kilometres downstream, to cross the river.

The Gadak river continued to be in spate near Dumariaghat for second day on Saturday. “It is receding,” said the DM.

In West Champaran, several villages remained inundated, though the situation improved following the low discharge of water from Valmikinagar barrage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP