SGPC airs Dhadi Diwan live from Akal Takht over FB

Devotees now have the opportunity to watch and listen to the Dhadi Diwan organised at Akal Takht with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) airing it live online.

Dhadis are traditional performers who sing ballads of war heroes with a sarangi, a stringed instrument, and a dhad, a small drum.

The live streaming of the performance is being done on its Facebook page as of now with a smartphone. Professional equipment is being arranged, said an official of the apex gurdwara body. The move is being seen as the SGPC wanting to make use of information technology to spread principles of Sikhism and be present on all technology platforms.

The ballads are sung at the highest temporal seat of Sikhs from 9am to 4pm daily under the tradition launched by sixth Sikh master Guru Hargobind, the founder of Akal Takht, to instil chivalry in the Sikhs and prepare them for fighting wars. The IT wing said that this telecast is drawing a good response from the public.

“Dhadi performance is a rich tradition of Sikhism. In modern times, however, it is losing popularity especially among the young generation. To uphold the warrior spirit in the community, this tradition needs to be safeguarded. Efforts are being made to promote this tradition and airing it live from the Akal Takht Sahib is one such attempt,” said SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur.

A dhadi performer and head of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Shiromani Dhadi Sabha, Giani Baldev Singh MA, said, “This telecast will not only promote the disappearing tradition but also uplift the standard of performance. We thank the SGPC for this initiative.”