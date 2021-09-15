Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SGPC hospital granted NABH accreditation

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:26 AM IST
The national organisation, NABH, accreditation increases the enthusiasm and motivation of the staff

AMRITSAR Sri Guru Ramdas Charitable Hospital that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) runs has been granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board of Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur said on Tuesday. She added that the accreditation by a national-level organisation has further enhanced the credibility and the commitment of the health services provided by the SGPC for the welfare of humanity. “This benchmarks our commitment to excellent healthcare and will inspire the staff to ensure quality care always,” the president added.

