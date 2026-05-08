SGPC takes U-turn on anti-sacrilege Act, calls it ‘political conspiracy’

AMRITSAR: Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday took a U-turn on the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, terming it a “political conspiracy challenging Guru Granth and Guru Panth”. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday took a U-turn on the recently enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026, terming it a “political conspiracy challenging Guru Granth and Guru Panth”.

The SGPC chief’s remarks came as chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s “Shukrana Yatra” reached the Golden Temple on Thursday. This also comes a day before Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan is set to appear before the Akal Takht on the enactment of the anti-sacrliage Act.

The anti-sacrilege bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the bill on April 17 and it was notified by the Punjab government on April 20.

The Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib.

Dhami had earlier welcomed the legislation and described it as a “positive development”. However, he changed his stance days after Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj objected to the law, stating that it had been enacted without consultation with Akal Takht and the Sikh community.

Coinciding with the CM’s ‘yatra’, the SGPC convened a special gathering at its headquarters — Teja Singh Samundri Hall inside the Golden Temple complex. Sikh preachers, granthis, management committees and akhand paathis attended the meeting.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami alleged that the Punjab government’s law directly interferes in Sikh religious institutions and has created serious doubts among the Sikh community. He also questioned the government’s intent, noting that the Act had not been made available in Punjabi despite being passed in a Punjabi-speaking state.

After hearing views from participants, Dhami said the legislation appeared to challenge Sikh religious authority instead of focusing on punishment for sacrilege.

“The Khalsa Panth supports strict punishment for those guilty of disrespecting Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, but government interference in Sikh institutions, gurdwara committees and Panthic affairs is unacceptable,” he said.

Dhami further said the gathering had appealed to the Akal Takht jathedar to examine the issue and issue directions, adding that any decision taken by the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs would be accepted by the ‘panth’.

Head granthi of Harmandar Sahib Giani Amarjeet Singh also criticised the wording used in the law, particularly the use of the term “store” in reference to Guru Granth Sahib.

He said Sikh traditions prescribe respectful terms such as “Sukh Aasan” and “Sachkhand” for placing the holy scripture, and termed the language used in the Act against panthic sentiments.