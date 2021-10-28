SGPC website hacked into; online services hit

Amritsar The official website of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has been hacked and has been non-functional for over three days starting Monday. Consequently, services like online donation, booking of Serai rooms and the streaming of ‘Live Kirtan’ from the Golden Temple have been halted.

Engineers of the SGPC, the body which manages the affairs of historic gurdwaras in the northern region including the Golden Temple and runs many institutes, have been working to resolve the issue, but without success to date.

A few months ago, a Jalandhar-based website building firm had put the portal online after a redesign. When the SGPC noticed the attack, the website was disabled to prevent any further loss. SGPC spokesperson Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said, “Our technical experts are working to fix the problem. It will be restored within a day or two. We regret the inconvenience caused to devotees.”

Since the new website had gone live, there had been criticism of its presentation. The main grouse of users was that the website previous to the one hacked into provided far more comprehensive information and data on Sikhism.

