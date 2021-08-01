SGPC to set up Sikh Archives in Patiala

Amritsar After facing flak for its handling of the issue of a heritage structure found underneath the Golden Temple earlier this month, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to set up its own institution to deal with such issues, the Sikh Archives Project.

SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur, who chaired meetings of its Dharam Parchar and Education Committees, said, “A Sikh Archives Project will be established at Jathedar Gurbachan Singh Tohra Institute of Sikh Studies, Bahadargarh, Patiala. A sub-committee has submitted a detailed report on this and it will be implemented.”

“Important historic documents related to the Sikh community from around the world will be part of the project. The SGPC is committed to preserve Sikh heritage. England resident late Dr Darshan Singh Tatla, a scholar, has played an important role. His views will be given special importance. For Sikh documents in the possession of Dr Tatla, his family will be contacted,” said the president.

To facilitate Olympic medal winners

Congratulating Kamalpreet Kaur of Muktsar, who secured a position in the final of discus throw sports event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, she added that the SGPC will honour Sikh players who will win any medals at the Olympic Games. “On the selection of Kamalpreet Kaur for the Olympics, the SGPC had honoured her with ₹2 lakh. We will also facilitate her on return.”

She added that subcommittees had been formed to draw the plan for organising events, dedicated to the 400th Prakash Purb (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Teg Bahadar, across the country. She added that to carry on the Dharam Prachar Lehar across the country, it has been decided to re-allocate the areas to Sikh Missions. “In those states which do not have Sikh Missions, their areas will be allocated to the already established Sikh Missions,” she added.