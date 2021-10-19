Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / SGPC to set up Sikh Mission in Ujjain gurdwara
others

SGPC to set up Sikh Mission in Ujjain gurdwara

The sangat of Ujjain gurdwara has also invited the SGPC chief to the Gurmat Samagam to be held on November 21 on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.
SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur has said that the Sikh Mission at the Ujjain gurdwara would be set up through preachers. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 19, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will set up a Sikh Mission at Gurdwara Sri Guru Nanak Ghat, Ujjain, in Madhya Pradesh to propagate the Sikh faith, said president Bibi Jagir Kaur on Monday.

Two days ago, the Sikh community members of Ujjain met SGPC President Bibi Jagir Kaur at Indore during a religious congregation organised in the memory of late Gurdeep Singh Bhatia, former president of Madhya Pradesh (MP) Chhattisgarh (CG) Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha. The SGPC chief added that the Mission would be set up through the Dharam Prachar Committee of the SGPC. Preachers, a raagi (one who sings Gurbani in raaga) and dhadi (balladeers) jathas would be deputed for the task. The sangat of Ujjain has also invited the SGPC chief for attending the Gurmat Samagam to be held on November 21 on Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab caps dengue test rate in private facilities at 600

Five more die of Covid in Himachal

Lt Gen Devendra Sharma is Chief of Staff, Western Command

Kashmir higher reaches receive snow, rains in plains
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP