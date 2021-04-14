Sharad Pawar to be discharged from hospital in next 2 days: Maharashtra deputy CM

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar is likely to get discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in the next two days, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said after visiting his uncle at the hospital on Tuesday morning.

“Pawar saheb is recuperating after the surgery. He will be discharged in the next two days,” he told reporters while in the hospital.

The veteran leader’s condition is stable and he is recuperating at the hospital following a gallbladder surgery that was conducted on Monday.

Pawar’s daughter and Baramati parliamentarian Supriya Sule posted a photo on her Facebook timeline, in which the NCP chief can be seen reading a newspaper while sitting on a chair. He was accompanied by wife Pratibha, Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra, Sule and her husband Sadanand.

“Gudi Padwa, after a successful surgery of honourable Sharad Pawar. Baba is still at the hospital. Ajit Dada and Sunetra tai came to see him and we all could come together at the hospital. Cannot celebrate Gudi Padwa owing to the spread of Covid-19 but sharing moments with our family will give us strength to defeat the current circumstances. Celebrate Gudi Padwa but be careful. Be safe (sic),” stated her post.

NCP chief spokesperson and minority affairs minister Nawab Malik had on Monday said, “A successful keyhole surgery was conducted today on our party president Sharad Pawar Saheb’s gallbladder by Dr Balsara. His condition is stable and is recuperating in his room at the Breach Candy Hospital.”

The 80-year-old leader was diagnosed with stones in the gallbladder.

On March 30, the veteran leader had undergone an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure to remove one of the gallstones that had slipped into his bile duct, causing blockage to the flow leading to immense pain, mild jaundice and inflammation of pancreas (pancreatitis).

The former Union minister was discharged from the hospital on April 3 and was expected to be admitted again for the surgery within a fortnight. He was advised for complete seven days rest by the doctors as there was swelling in his pancreas.