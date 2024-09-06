Shelters arranged for Bahraich homeless to protect them from attacks

The district administration has converted Panchayat Bhawan and primary school buildings as night shelters with the aim of safeguarding the homeless people or those with improper shelters in the villages affected by wolf attacks. Panchayat Bhawan in Chandpaiya Gram Panchayat which has been converted into a night shelter. (HT Photo)

Giving this information, block development officer (BDO) Mahsi, Hemant Kumar Yadav, said that on the instructions of district magistrate Monika Rani, shelters have been set up in Panchayat Bhawan Agraura Dubaha, Raipur and Chandpaiya villages.

Besides, arrangements have also been made in composite school Sisaiya Chudamani for people living in unsafe houses to stay at night to prevent man-animal conflict in the area. Adequate arrangements have been made of light, drinking water, toilet, fan, and beds have been made at these shelters. District Panchayat Raj officer (DPRO), Raghvendra Dwivedi, who has been nominated the nodal officer for the shelters, said villagers may sleep at these shelters as per their wish.

Ten people, including nine children, were killed and about four dozen people injured in wolf attacks in the Mahsi Tehsil area in the past few months. The forest department has already trapped four wolves out of the pack of six wolves, but attacks continue in the area. Heavy police force, forest teams of seven districts, experts and sharp shooters have been deployed to trap the two elusive wolves but the district administration is yet to taste success.

HTC