Shinde faction workers booked for attack on BJP leader

Thane: A case has been registered against Vikas Repale, a former corporator, and nine others belonging to Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, for alleged attack on Prashant Jadhav, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, in Wagale Estate of Thane on Friday.

The Wagale Estate police have registered a case based on a complaint by Jadhav, 42, who suffered head injury in the incident.

Jadhav was initially taken to Thane civic hospital. Later, he was shifted to J J Hospital.

This came after a tiff broke out between the BJP and BSS members when installation of banners wishing New Year was being carried out at Parabwadi in Wagale Estate area on Thursday.

When the police were informed, they warned both the groups and the situation calmed down. However, on Friday evening, about 15 to 20 people attacked Jadhav. The BJP then blamed Repale for the incident in social media posts.

BJP MLAs Niranjan Davkhare and Sanjay Kelkar met Wagle Estate division assistant commissioner of police, Gajanan Kabdule, regarding the incident. The BJP had accused the police of not taking the matter seriously.

Davkhare said, “We have requested the police to register a case against those involved without any pressure and take the matter seriously. We want those who attacked Jadhav to be punished.”

On the other hand, Repale said, “Jadhav was abusing and pushing our woman party workers which led to the fight. One of our party workers, Jyotiram Rane, also suffered a head injury and is admitted in a hospital.”

The accused have been booked under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 144 (Joining unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapon), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 326 (voluntarily causing hurt) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 37 (3) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act on Saturday evening.

“We have initiated a probe after recording the statement of the complainant. The complainant was hit with bamboo stick and iron rod,” a police officer said.

