Shivpal flays Akhilesh over Azam languishing in jail
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) president Shivpal Yadav on Friday flayed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying “the history of SP has always been of struggle, but it is not visible. The party should have taken an agitational route for release of its jailed leader Azam Khan.”
Speaking to newspersons in Farrukhabad, Shivpal said SP did not do anything for its jailed leader “who is being victimised on small issues.”
He suggested a ‘movement’, under the leadership of netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav), to get Azam released.
“Azam Khan has won his Vidhan Sabha seat 10 times. He is a very senior member of the House and is in jail for petty cases. The Prime Minister respects netaji. Had there been a ‘dharna’ and demonstration under netaji’s leadership on this issue, the PM would surely have listened to him and Azam would have been out of jail,” Shivpal said.
On the statement of Akhilesh about him, Shivpal said “then he should expel me from the party.”
Akhilesh had said that if Shivpal wanted to join BJP, he should join.
Shivpal further said he would disclose everything about his plans at an appropriate time. “I will decide shortly,” he said, indicating that he could form a front for Azam’s release.
Ludhiana: Heatstroke advisory issued amid soaring temperatures
As mercury soared to a record high of 43.2C in Ludhiana on Friday, the district health department issued a heatwave alert and advised residents to remain indoors during the peak hours of 12 pm to 4 pm amid high risk of heatstroke. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that such high temperatures can trigger heatstrokes.
Uttar Pradesh power crisis set to ease from tomorrow
The severe power crisis in Uttar Pradesh may start easing from May 1 with the UP Power Corporation Ltd having made arrangements for purchase of additional electricity from different sources to bridge the demand-supply gap, energy department officials said. They also said the power deficit in UP was still only less than 8% compared 20% in Jharkhand, 16.9% in Rajasthan, 16.9% in Haryana, 16.7% in Punjab and 9.3% in Bihar.
Mumbai wakes up to warmest April morning in a decade
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in other parts of the state, Mumbai on Friday experienced its warmest April morning in a decade, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.8 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), up from 25.8 degrees Celsius a day prior. Friday's maximum was the lowest reading in nine days. “The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius over the next week,” head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai, Jayanta Sarkar added.
Pansare murder case: Court rejects discharge application of Tawade, Andure
Additional sessions judge Kolhapur BD Shelke has dismissed the discharge application filed by accused Virendrasingh Sharadchandra Tawade and Sachin Prakashrao Andure under Section 227 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for discharge in connection with rationalist Govind Pansare murder case.
Approach road to Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home: Martyr’s relatives decry slow pace of land acquisition
Municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with relatives of Sukhdev Thapar at MC's Zone-D office on Friday to discuss the project to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla. A team of MC officials led by assistant town planner Mohan Singh also demarcated the encroachments at the site in the evening amid resistance.
