Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / SHO arrested for graft
others

SHO arrested for graft

PATNA Station house officer (SHO) of Didarganj police station in Patna was arrested Thursday night after Vigilance sleuths raided his house and recovered ₹5
By Mukesh Kumar Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 10:00 PM IST
HT Image

PATNA

Station house officer (SHO) of Didarganj police station in Patna was arrested Thursday night after Vigilance sleuths raided his house and recovered 5.49 lakh in cash and documents related to land following a complaint that he had been demanding bribe from sand traders.

Earlier, constable Vivek Kumar of the same police station had been arrested and he reportedly said during interrogation that he was collecting bribe at the behest of SHO Rajesh Kumar, the police said.

Both the constable and the SHO were produced before court on Friday and sent to jail.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Tiger rescued in Bihar released back into forest reserve, video goes viral

Vets shave nearly 3 kg of matted fur off stray dog. Watch

Pictures of fog inside Mammoth Cave in USA's Kentucky wow people

Dog scared of vacuum cleaner warns netizens about ‘monster’ in adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP