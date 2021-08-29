Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / SHO axed for settling death case through negotiation
others

SHO axed for settling death case through negotiation

East Champaran superintendent of police (SP) Navin Chand Jha on Sunday suspended the station house officer (SHO) of Malahi police station for his alleged laxity, causing deviation from the standard operating procedure (SOP) in handling a death that occurred in a road accident
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 10:00 PM IST
SP Navin Chand Jha said the SHO, identified as Rajesh Kumar, has been suspended for trying to settle the death of a woman in an accident through panchayati (negotiation). (Getty Images)

Confirming this, SP Navin Chand Jha said the SHO, identified as Rajesh Kumar, has been suspended for trying to settle the death of a woman in an accident through panchayati (negotiation).

“He preferred not to register the case and no autopsy of the body was conducted. This is clear negligence and dereliction of duty on part of SHO and a clear deviation from SOP,” said Jha.

According to the police, a woman, identified as Dhaniya Devi, succumbed to her injuries in the course of treatment at a hospital in Pagarpur (East Champaran) after she met an accident near Sirni Brahmasthan under Malahi police station on August 24.

“Instead of taking action against the guilty bike driver in the case, the SHO started pressurising the victim’s relatives to apply for an FIR against the unknown. He did not take action and the matter was hushed up through panchayati. At the same time, the body was cremated by the relatives without conducting an autopsy so that the guilty bike driver in the case could be saved from the case,” said a police officer, refusing to be identified.

Suspended SHO Rajesh Kumar could not be contacted for comment.

.

