Shoe trader found murdered in Prayagraj

A shoe trader was bludgeoned to death inside his shop in Jhunsi area. The body of the trader was found on Monday afternoon while his cash and mobile were missing. A case has been registered against the trader’s friends who are on the run, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mudit Agarwal and his brother Ankit Agarwal, residents of Shahganj area, run a shoe shop in Tiwari Market, in the Jhunsi area. Ankit was running the shop for the past few days as Mudit was ill. His kin said that three days back Ankit went to the shop but did not return due to a traffic jam. On Sunday night he called his mother and said that he was returning home. However, he failed to return home following which Mudit called one of his friends to enquire about him.

Mudit then sent their staff, Nanka, to the shop where Ankit’s body was lying in a pool of blood.

On the complaint of Mudit, an FIR was registered against Bhim Yadav and others. DCP Abhishek Agarwal said an FIR has been registered and efforts were on to nab the accused, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}