‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar succumbs to Covid-19

Chandro Tomar, popular as ‘Shooter Dadi’, succumbed to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection, in a hospital, here, on Friday afternoon
By S Raju, Meerut:
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Chandro Tomar, popular as ‘Shooter Dadi’, succumbed to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection, in a hospital, here, on Friday afternoon. She was 89.

Her niece, Seema Tomar, who is also aninternational shooter, confirmed the death of her aunt. She was admitted on April 26 to aprivate hospital in Meerut for other health problems but later, she was diagnosed as Covid-19-positive.

Chandro Tomar shot into limelight after she picked up a gun at the shooting range in her Johri village of district Bagpat as a senior citizen and won many medals in competitions. She then became popular as ‘Shooter Dadi’ and was quite active on Twitter and used to tweet in support of ongoing farmers’ movement.

Bollywood paid tribute by making a film ‘Saand ki Aankh’ on Chandro and her sister-in-law (husband’s younger brother’s wife) as both were famous and popular for their passion of shooting.

Believed to be the oldest woman competitive shooter, Chandro was also an inspiration to rural girls in the region who also picked up shooting as a sport after seeing grandmothers in typical rural attire shooting at a range and winning laurels for the country.

Shooter Dadi won many awards in the senior citizen category including Stri Shakti Samman presented by the President himself.

