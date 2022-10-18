Shops in Taj Mahal’s vicinity allowed to open even as ADA deadline ends

AGRA: The Agra Development Authority has allowed traders to run commercial establishments within 500-metre radius of Taj Mahal even as their earlier deadline to stop all commercial activities near the iconic monument ended on October 17.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Notices were served to shopkeepers by staff from Agra Development Authority for ensuring closure by October 17. This had led to a panic among the trader community,” said Nitin Singh, the convenor of the action committee constituted by those affected by the SC order.

“We met district administration officials, commissioner Agra Division, and even placed matter before state-level authorities. We are thankful to the district administration and Agra Development Authority for taking a relaxed view on the deadline,” added Singh. He further said, “We are being told that Agra Development Authority is in contact with its counsel in Supreme Court representing the matter. The body will be providing legal opinion on the issue of the deadline which will decide the future course of action.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the trader committee is we are preparing a fresh Interlocutory Application (IA), which will probably be filed by Thursday in pending public interest litigation before Supreme Court. “We are hopeful that the SC will take a considerate view as thousands of families are going to be affected,” said Singh.

Two-time BJP MLA Dr GS Dharmesh is also optimistic about reaching a ‘reasonable solution’. “I had talked to authorities at Agra Development Authority who are seeking legal opinion from their advocates at Supreme Court over the deadline. I am hopeful that some respite will come for locals,” said the MLA. He added, “Options are being worked out to seek legal remedy from Supreme Court. The matter has been taken to the state government and problems faced by locals were raised.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on September 26, the SC bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice AS Oka had allowed a plea that sought a directive to the authorities to prohibit commercial activities in the 500-metre radius of the 17th-century white marble mausoleum. The plea was filed by Taj Western Gate Market Association in July this year.

The SC order and subsequent ADA action have created uncertainty in Tajganj locality around Taj Mahal which houses about 100 hotels, emporiums and about 400 odd shops.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON