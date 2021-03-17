Home / Cities / Others / Shortage of Covishield supply; Thane civic body to administer only Covaxin shots: TMC
Shortage of Covishield supply; Thane civic body to administer only Covaxin shots: TMC

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has said that due to limited supply of Covishield, the civic body will administer only Covaxin shots for the next few days
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:21 AM IST
Senior citizens being vaccinated at Rajawadi Hospital. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has said that due to limited supply of Covishield, the civic body will administer only Covaxin shots for the next few days. Covishield will be given to beneficiaries for their second doses. TMC will receive over 5.3 lakh doses of Covaxin and 63,000 doses of Covishield today. Thane district has not reported any shortages.

On Tuesday, only 19 out of 50 vaccination centres in Thane were operational, which led to confusion among residents. In Thane city, 1,548 doses of Covaxin were administered on Tuesday and a total of 2,280 beneficiaries were inoculated by TMC. “There were only 8,000 doses of Covaxin available on Tuesday as it was the first day. This is also the reason we kept fewer centres open for vaccination. In order to avoid confusion regarding vaccine dosages, there will be separate centres for booster doses and for primary dosage henceforth,” said a senior officer from TMC. TMC officials said they received fewer than the number of doses they need from the state. Thane district said it has adequate supply of vaccine doses.

From Wednesday, 44 centres (of which 11 are private vaccination centres) will administer Covaxin. Booster doses of Covishield will be administered in six centres across Thane city. Slots have to be booked online for private hospitals and 30% of the slots in civic-run centres are available online. Walk-in appointments are available only in civic-run vaccination centres.

