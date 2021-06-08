Short-circuit did not cause Pirangut fire: Walse-Patil

PUNE Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Tuesday that a short-circuit did not cause the fire at the Pune-based firm, SVS Aqua Technology, that killed 17 persons.

“A product caused the fire at the plant in Pirangut. Fire-audit wise, definitely more caution should be taken. I will ask all MIDC officials to take precautions to avoid such incidents,” said Walse-Patil, during his visit to Pirangut, where he met families who lost their kin in the incident.

The minister also said that DNA tests will be carried out to ascertain the identities of victims, as the fire at the chemical manufacturing firm at Urawade in Pirangut was so devastating, that it has posed a major challenge to authorities to identify the deceased.

On Tuesday, the administration also revised the death toll in the tragedy to 17.

“Due to the blast inside, some bodies were found in parts. Initially it seemed like there were 18 victims. However, now we have crossed-checked with the company officials and found only 17 missing. Everyone else is accounted for. Therefore, the death toll is 17,” said Abhay Chavan, tehsildar of Mulshi area

Bodies of the deceased were recovered from the site after a two-hour operation on Monday.

“All bodies are completely charred due to severe burns. They cannot be identified clearly. A DNA examination of all bodies will be done for identification. Blood samples of relatives will be taken,” said Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of police, Pune Rural.

An official at the mortuary of Sassoon General Hospital, under condition of anonymity, said on Tuesday morning, “Doctors could only barely identify the gender, but even that cannot be confirmed. Without DNA tests, it will be difficult to say anything.”

A team of doctors performed post-mortems on the bodies overnight. However, the bodies have not yet been handed over to the relatives.

The blood relatives of missing victims are being called in from various parts of Maharashtra. The samples will be sent for DNA testing at the government laboratory in Pune.

Names of victims

Confirmed list of those missing and assumed deceased:

Archana Vaikant Kawade (36), Sachin Ghodke (24), Sangita Maruti Polekar (43), Mangal Baban Margale (29), Surekha Manohar Tupe (45), Suman Sanjay Dhebe (38), Sunita Rahul Sathe (28), Mahadevi Sanjay Ambare (40), Manda Bhausaheb Kulat (49), Trishla Sambhaji Jadhav (32), Atul Lakshman Sathe (23), Seema Sachin Borade (34), Geeta Bharat Diwadkar (41), Shital Dattatray Khopakar (43), Sarika Chandrakant Kudale (42), Dhanashree Rajaram Shelar (22), and Sangitla Ulhas Gonde (43)