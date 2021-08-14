Show what you have done for martyrs: AAP to state, Centre

Jalandhar Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders paid homage at the memorial of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh at Khatkar Kalan on the eve of Independence Day on Saturday. AAP MLA from Delhi, national spokesperson and Punjab affairs co-incharge, Raghav Chadha, said, “I have come to seek guidance from the light of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the dream of a great India.”

Chadha questioned the political, economic and social situation of Punjab and the country and said what successive governments have done to fulfil the dreams of these martyrs. “Today, the youth of Punjab is unemployed and ensnared to drugs, thanks to the ruling elite. The landlords of Punjab, the farmers of Punjab, the labourers of Punjab are forced to commit suicide. It has become difficult for the poor to live,” he said. Chadha said the youth of the state were sitting on dharnas for jobs and the teachers who were to shape the future of Punjab were sitting on the streets for their rights.