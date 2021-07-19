Showers across Haryana, waterlogging hits normal life

Light to heavy monsoon showers reported in most parts of Haryana on Monday caused waterlogging in some rural and urban areas of state.

As per the rainfall report from the meteorology department of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University, the state had reported 31.3mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Besides Sirsa, downpour was reported in all districts of Haryana.

A maximum of 111mm rainfall was reported in Gurugram followed by 110.02mm in Mahendragarh, 97.3mm in Palwal, 89.6mm in Jhajjar, 83.5mm in Nuh, 79.4mm in Rewari, 49mm in Faridabad, 36.5mm in Charkhi Dadri, 35.4mm in Sonepat, 17.9mm in Bhiwani, 15.4mm in Ambala, 14.8mm in Kaithal, 13mm in Jind, 10mm in Fatehabad, 7.2mm in Rohtak, 7.7mm in Kurukshetra, and 5.7mm in Karnal.

The continuous rain for past couple of days has caused waterlogging in some villages of Karnal as hundreds of acres of standing crop submerged in Bijna, Salaru, Ramba, Darar and Kurali villages in Karnal.

Residents of Kurukshetra and Ambala twin cities had to face waterlogging following heavy rain on Monday.

Commuters faced problems as most of the roads in Kurukshetra remained under water. In Ambala, many areas including INCO Railway Underpass, Sector 9, Old Cloth Market, and Jagadhari Gate witnessed waterlogging throughout the day. Vehicles of many commuters got choked at the underpass.

Water also entered the Ambala municipal corporation office near Jagadhari Gate in the morning and was drained out on priority basis, using pumps. Similarly, parts of Rohtak, Jind and Bhiwani districts also witnessed heavy rainfall throwing the normal life out of gear.

The roads and streets were flooded with water due to poor drainage system. The meteorological department has predicted heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms in the next 24 hours.

Jhajjar deputy director (agriculture) Inder Singh, who has additional charge of Rohtak, said rain is beneficial for cotton, bajra, paddy and other crops. “Farmers who did not sow any crop due to delayed rainfall can now sow bajra,” he added.