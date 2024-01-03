Shramjeevi blast: Court to pronounce quantum of punishment today

The court of additional district judge (I), will pronounce the quantum of punishment for two accused who were convicted on December 22 in the Shramjeevi Express terror blast case, on Wednesday. . For Representation Only (Sourced)

Two operatives of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami – Hilaluddin (resident of Bangladesh), accused of planting a bomb on the train, and Nafikul Biswas (resident of West Bengal), accused of helping him, were convicted by the court of additional district judge (I) Rajesh Rai on December 22 and the quantum of punishment was to be announced on Tuesday (January 2).

Hearing took place in the court and amicus curiae for the defence advocate Tajul Hasan said that he submitted before the court and prayed to the court to quantify the punishment.

District government counsel Virendra Pratap Maurya submitted before the court and prayed to the court for maximum possible punishment.

After hearing arguments of both sides, the court fixed Wednesday (January 3) as the date for pronouncing quantum of punishment.