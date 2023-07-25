Security breach? ‘Supplicant’ at CM’s janta darbar booked for carrying pistols, cartridges

GORAKHPUR A Shravasti resident, who arrived at Gorakhnath temple on Monday morning to attend the chief minister’s Janta Darbar, was booked under the Arms Act after pistol and cartridges were found in his car.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused had come with four other men, all from Shravasti’s Bhinga area. They had allegedly come to the Janta Darbar to meet the CM and raise the issue of ‘police inaction’ in the case of BJP leader Mata Prasad’s murder on June 13.

However, the security personnel at the Digvijaya Nath Auditorium in Gorakhnath Temple spotted cartridges kept at the dashboard of the car in which the accused arrived at the temple. Later, police also recovered two country-made pistols from the car.

Subsequently, all five men who reached the venue in the car were held. Circle officer, Gorakhnath, Ratnesh Kumar Singh, confirmed that one of the five men, who was also the owner of the car, has been booked under the Arms Act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover said that the five accused taken into custody are being questioned by police. Meanwhile, local intelligence unit officials, along with a police team, has been dispatched to Shravasti to trace their records.

Significantly, it is the second such incident in less than a month. Earlier, on July 14, a trader, Subodh Mishra, from Bihar was arrested with a pistol in Gorakhnath Temple. Two such incidents in quick succession have raised questions over the safety of the CM. Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darbar to address grievances of the people. Residents from several districts come to the Janta Darbar to seek help from the CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON