Shun misconceptions about Covid vaccine, Deoband clerics advise people

MEERUT Clerics of Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom of Deoband, have advised people to shun misconceptions about the vaccine, saying that Covid jabs are a must to check the spread of infection
MEERUT Clerics of Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom of Deoband, have advised people to shun misconceptions about the vaccine, saying that Covid jabs are a must to check the spread of infection.

“Don’t buy any kind of misleading talk about the vaccine because vaccination is the only solution to get protection against Covid-19,” said Maulana Mufti Abul Kasum Nomani, mohtmim (vice-chancellor) of the seminary.

Nomani, 74, and Maulana Abdul Khaliq Madrasi, 70, nayab mohatmim (deputy vice-chancellor) had taken the Covid vaccine shots at a primary health centre (PHC) of Deoband in Saharanpur district on March 15.

They said “We were alright and appeal people to go for vaccination.”

Another cleric, Maulana Badrul Hasan of Kandhla in Shamli district admitted that there are misconceptions among Muslims about the Covid vaccine and majority of them are not showing interest in getting vaccinated.

He said the appeal of Darul Uloom’s V-C and Dy V-C after getting vaccinated would certainly have a positive impact on people and hopefully they would ignore unconfirmed information about the vaccine. Maulana Hasan, 51, also wants to get himself vaccinated.

