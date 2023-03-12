Shut for repair in Feb, Nishatganj-IT overbridge to open in April

LUCKNOW Closed for repair work on February 26, the Indira Bridge -- which connects Nishatganj with IT College -- will not open for traffic before April first week, said officials. “The railways will need 15-16 days to repair their part of the bridge. Subsequently, the PWD would need 3-4 days to repair its side. So, it is likely that the bridge will not be open for traffic before the first week of April,” said a PWD said.

The repair work of the bridge will be followed by a strength test. (HT Photo)

The repair work of the bridge will be followed by a strength test, added the official. According to people aware of the development, the railways may finish the repair work of its part of the bridge by March 25. They added that plying of heavy vehicles will only be allowed on the bridge after load testing. The maintenance work is supposed to start soon after Holi, said the official.

Meanwhile, some people have encroached upon the railway land under the overbridge. Experts say encroachment is one of the main reasons behind the poor condition of the Indira Bridge. However, the railways has removed some of them and warned action against those not vacating the land under the bridge.

