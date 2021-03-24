Home / Cities / Others / S-I shot dead in Agra village,Yogi announces 50 lakh, job for kin
S-I shot dead in Agra village,Yogi announces 50 lakh, job for kin

A police sub-inspector (S-I) was shot dead when he arrived to resolve a dispute between two brothers at Naharra village under the Khandoli police station limits in Agra district on Wednesday, officials said
By HT Correspondent, Agra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 11:15 PM IST
A police sub-inspector (S-I) was shot dead when he arrived to resolve a dispute between two brothers at Naharra village under the Khandoli police station limits in Agra district on Wednesday, officials said. The S-I was identified as Prashant Kumar Yadav, 35. One of the warring brothers was the accused in the murder of the policeman, officials added.

Expressing grief over the S-I’s killing, chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced compensation of 50 lakh to the bereaved family, a government job to a dependent and a road would be named after the sub- inspector, said additional chief secretary (Home).

“The sub-inspector had reached to resolve a dispute between two brothers over potato crop after information about the same was received at the police station. The accused brother is absconding after the incident,” said additional director general of police (Agra Zone) Rajeev Krishna.

“Teams have been constituted and the accused would be arrested soon,” the ADG added.

Giving details, the senior police official also said, “There was a dispute over potato crop between brothers Shivnath (Singh) and Vishwanath (Singh). Sub-inspector Prashant Kumar Yadav had reached the field along with constable Chandrasen to resolve the dispute. The S-I chased the accused Vishwanath, who fired at him which proved fatal.” Vishwanath has no criminal record. He used a country made pistol in the crime, according to the police.

The constable tried to nab Vishwanath, but he fled after brushing the policeman aside.

The field belonged to Vijay Singh Pehalwan. The elder son Shivnath lived with the father (Vijay) while the younger son Vishwanath resided with the mother. Shivnath had sown potatoes and was harvesting the crop on Wednesday, when Vishwanath reached the field and stake claim to half the crop.

“On information of the dispute, sub inspector Prashant Kumar Yadav and constable Chandrasen reached the spot where Vishwanath was threatening the labourers (with the country made pistol) when they were digging potatoes (out of the ground). The sub- inspector exhibited courage and tried to nab Vishwanath by chasing him. The accused Vishwanath fired at the sub-inspector, who was hit in the neck and fell down,” ADG (Agra zone) said.

Police took the sub-inspector to the community health centre in Khandoli where he was declared dead on arrival.

Yadav had joined police force in 2015. He belonged to Chatari village in Bulandshahr district of western UP.

